eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Comet Lake i7 Desktop PC
$940 $1,250
free shipping

That's $60 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU graphics card
  • Model: 90NC0020US
