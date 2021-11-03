That's $251 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD & 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 90RS000SUS
Published 18 min ago
That's $240 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Shop over 350 refurbished desktops from $197 and laptops from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ivy Bridge i5 Desktop PC for $257.99 ($32 less than refurb elsewhere).
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $569 ($458 off).
Save on computers from Lenovo, Microsoft, MSI, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 11th-Gen i5 14" Laptop for $719.99 ($110 off).
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Apply coupon code "SLP" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the fee.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: LP5
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
It's $30 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 12800x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA730001US
