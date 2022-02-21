It's $130 off list and a great price for a gaming laptop with these specs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by AntOnline via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 16" 2560x1600 LCD
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB graphics
- 165Hz refresh rate
- Model: 82JQ00FBUS
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: 82FE013RUS
That's a $30 drop from three days ago, a low by $133 now, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium 7505 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82H801EJUS
That's $680 off list and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 82H900EDUS
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "FEB22DEAL3" to save an extra $250 off 14 systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles. Plus get an extra 30% off when you apply code "ADIDASWINTER30" to orders of $55 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Duramo SL 2.0 Shoes for $50 ($15 low).
- $1,000 max discount.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount for items in eBay's Presidents' Day Sale. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
Shop over 100 used styles for office, gaming, and lounge. Why buy Herman Miller, especially with the higher prices even on used items? Because, not only are they made with comfort and posture in mind (good for your overall health), but they are made to last. A new model direct from Herman Miller would carry a 12-year warranty, almost unheard of in the industry. With that kind of guarantee, you know they are made with the highest quality materials. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair for $1,257 ($538 off list).
Use coupon code "PREZDAY15" to pay at least $17 less than you would for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- 3-watt speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA74001
Apply coupon code "LENP40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Get this deal via coupon code "10ETABLET". That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated Smartcard reader for applications that require enhanced protection
- supports a variety of smart cards and PIN entry mode
- function hot keys and LED indicators
- wired USB connection
- Model: 4Y41B69353
