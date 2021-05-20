Lenovo Legion 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" 120Hz Laptop for $770
New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Lenovo Legion 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" 120Hz Gaming Laptop
$770 $1,100
free shipping

That's $79 less than most ANTOnline storefronts charge.

  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
  • AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD 120Hz refresh display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 82B5001AUS
  • Published 24 min ago
