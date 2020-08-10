New
Newegg · 52 mins ago
Lenovo Legion 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD & 4GB GPU
$800 $1,200
free shipping

It's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago and $100 less than you'd pay buying directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
Features
  • 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 82B5000UUS
  • Expires 8/10/2020
    Published 52 min ago
Expired Offers

expired
Lenovo · 3 hrs ago
Lenovo Legion 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD & 4GB GPU
$900 $1,000
free shipping

Apply coupon code "GEARUP2" to save. Buy Now at Lenovo

Features
  • 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 82B5000UUS
