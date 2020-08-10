It's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago and $100 less than you'd pay buying directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B5000UUS
Expires 8/10/2020
That's $50 under our last mention and the best today by $235. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WC0014US
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $1,839 off list and bag the lowest price we could find for this business-class model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- antimicrobial surface
- facial recognition IR camera
- FIPS-201 compliant fingerprint reader
- RFID/NFC secure-tap logon
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QHS0D000
It's the lowest price we could find by $220. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 14" IPS display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20R1S0M100
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
That's $70 under the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras w/ 1080p video recording
- detachable keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: CR9-00001
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
Apply coupon code "93XPN57" to drop the price to $26 less than we could find it elsewhere, though most stores charge around $50 more. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by T3Wares via Newegg.
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- tilt adjustable
- 2 USB-C ports
- 6ms response time
- low blue light technology
- Model: 61DDUAR6US
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH73" to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Newegg
- transferring speeds up to 5Gb/s
- USB 3.0 ready; USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 x 4" woofers
- 1" soft dome tweeter
- Model: SP-C22
Save 60% off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Black.
- premium Li-polymer battery
- 2 USB-A ports and 1 micro USB port
- Model: PA10400
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" takes $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Coupon code "THINKBIGSALE" cuts it to $1,140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20N2001YUS
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
