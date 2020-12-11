New
Lenovo Legion 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 15.6" 120Hz 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
  • Sold by Ant Online via eBay.
Features
  • 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 82B1002MUS
