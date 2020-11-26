That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, yesterday's mention of this build at this price from another vendor has already gone out of stock.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 8GB RAM and 512TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AU00CGUS
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's $170 off and a very low price for a basic name-brand 16" laptop, especially one with Windows and a 1080p display.
- Intel Pentium Gold 6405U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB HD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WB0002US
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's the best price we could find by $98.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
Apply coupon code "THINKSAVING2" to save. That's $1,019 off and the best price we could find.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20U9005MUS
It's a savings of $280 and matches a deal from July as the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Make it an even better deal by upgrading to 16GB Optane memory and 256GB SSD for free. Just click "Customize & Buy" on the product page to choose this option. (This is also one of the few HP laptops to feature the newest Intel Core CPU.)
- A touch screen is available for $20 more (click on "Customize & Buy" on the product page to see this option).
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $170.
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more.
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more.
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more.
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's $11 less than buying it new elsewhere.
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- burr mills offer a more consistent grind compared to blade grinders
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- heavy-duty
- Model: DBM-8
Save on laptops and desktops. Apply the codes listed on the product pages to get the maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ThinkPad X390 i7 13.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $899.99
You'd pay close to $190 elsewhere.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: 65F3KCC3US
Apply coupon code "THINKNOV11" to take $1,539 off list and get the lowest price we could find.
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20Q0S1RJ00
That's the best deal we could find by $129.
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
