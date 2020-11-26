New
Lenovo Legion 5 10th-Gen. i7 Gaming Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$750 $1,149
That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, yesterday's mention of this build at this price from another vendor has already gone out of stock.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
  • 8GB RAM and 512TB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 82AU00CGUS
