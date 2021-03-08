That's the best price we could find by $151. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 17.3" 1920x1080 60Hz IPS display
- Harman Kardon speaker system
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81Y8004SUS
It's $160 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF000TUS
Apply coupon code "WEEKENDSALE" to take $174 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3” HD+ 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF000YUS
That's a low by $155 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $199. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81WF000RUS
Save on over 60 configurations of laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 5490 Kaby Lake i5 14" Laptop for $499.99.
That's a savings of $231 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Get this price via coupon code "SAV5HP21".
- You can update to get the 16GB Optane memory for free
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1366x768 IPS LCD touch display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $558. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDEAL" ($900 off list).
It's $311 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Gray.
- onboard X/Y microphone
- speech, sound effects, and music recording
- auto-record and pre-record functions
- auto-level, limiter, and low-cut filter
- Model: ZH1NG
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: U2415
Apply code "MARCHP11DEAL" to save $125 off each of three configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 4GB uMPC for $374.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC for $424.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC and Active Pen for $474.99.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $15 when you apply coupon code "XTRA8ACC." Buy Now at Lenovo
- water-repellent fabric
- adjustable straps
- storage for laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40Q17227
Apply code "THINKDESK45" to get this for $31 under our mention from last week, making this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $6 and a great deal on a brand name mouse. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Full-size mouse for better grip
- Wired plug-and-play
- Ambidextrous design
- 1600 DPI
- Model: GX30M39704
