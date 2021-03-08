New
Lenovo Legion 5 10th-Gen 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2060 6GB GPU
$1,149 $1,390
Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 60Hz IPS display
  • Harman Kardon speaker system
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81Y8004SUS
