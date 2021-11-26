Apply coupon code "BFU" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: 8771139
Apply code "LPD" to get the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 69-cent fee.
- Available in several colors (Clear Black pictured).
- Bluetooth 5
- active noise-cancelling
- dynamic drivers
- up to 12 hours playtime
- auto-pairing
- includes charging case
- Model: LP1
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lenovo
- auto-pairing
- IPX5 waterproof
- built-in microphone
- Model: ZA800003WW
Giving headphones as a gift? Add this handy stand to their stocking to complete the package. It's $11 off. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- anodized aluminium
- silicone feet
- Model: 4ZY0Z72163
That's $5 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6 hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Shop discounts on earbuds, speakers, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 ($30 off).
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Add two to cart and apply code "UDC" to save $48. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
Add 2 to cart to save an extra $33. Plus, apply coupon code "MWT" for free shipping, another $11 in savings. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
Apply coupon code "WPJ" to save $46 with this early Black Friday deal. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
Apply code "RHW3" to save $36. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Available in Army Green and Black.
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
That's a $40 drop from three weeks ago, a low now by $100, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A4000MUS
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
