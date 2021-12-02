That's a savings of $27 off list after applying coupon code "CMP2". Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- It can take up to around 2 weeks to arrive.
- It can take up to around 2 weeks to arrive.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Apply coupon code "BFU" for a savings of $13.
- In Silver or White.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: 8771139
Apply coupon code "LENV40" for a savings of $8.
- Available in Black or White.
- Smart touch control
- Smart touch control
- Waterproof
- Up to 6 hours of playback time
- Model: LP40
Apply code "LPD" to get the best price we could find by $12.
- Available in several colors (Clear Black pictured).
- Available in several colors (Clear Black pictured).
- Bluetooth 5
- active noise-cancelling
- dynamic drivers
- up to 12 hours playtime
- auto-pairing
- includes charging case
- Model: LP1
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- adjustable headband
- 180° microphone
- Model: GXD1B60597
Shop discounts on Surface laptops, gaming PCs, Xbox games, apps, and more.
- Up to $600 of PCs
- Up to $300 off Surface Laptop 4
- Up to $229 off Surface bundles
- Up to 67% off Xbox games
Shop discounts on earbuds, speakers, audio sunglasses, and more.
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 ($30 off).
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more.
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
This Black Friday deal is back, still at the best price we've seen. Add them to your cart to see the discount.
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6 hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Add two to cart and apply code "UDC" to save $48.
- Available in several colors.
- Available in several colors.
Add 2 to cart to save an extra $33. Plus, apply coupon code "MWT" for free shipping, another $11 in savings.
- Available in several colors.
Add 2 pair to the cart and apply code "BFE" to drop the price $22.
- Available in several colors.
- Available in several colors.
Apply coupon code "PDJ18" for a savings of $18.
- In several colors.
- In several colors.
Coupon code "THINKSAVING14W" takes $330 off list price.
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Apply coupon code "99TABLET" to get this deal. That's $234 off list and the best price we could find.
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $12.
- 2.4 GHz wireless connection
- 1,200-DPI resolution optical sensor
- Model: GY50R91293
Apply coupon code "11EYOGADEAL" to take $30 off last week's mention, $630 off list, and get the lowest price we could find.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
