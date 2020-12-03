That's $5 under Lenovo's Black Friday price and the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS LED near-edgeless display
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 4ms response time
- lift/tilt/pivot stand
- Model: 65DEKCC1US
Apply code "CLEAR10" to get the best price we could find by $106. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1 HDMI
- 1 Audio out
- 1 USB 3.1 port Type-B
- 4 USB 3.1 ports
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- Model: 61EDGAR2US
That's $82 off and $2 under buying from Lenovo directly. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1200 (WUXGA) native resolution
- VGA, DisplayPort, and HDMI
- Model: T23d-10
It's $100 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- up to 6 ms response time
- Model: P32u-10
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 6ms response time
- 1920 x 1200 WUXGA
- HDMI and DisplayPort
- Model: 61C3MAR6US
- UPC: 192330486354
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
Thousands of items are discounted, including laptops, hard drives, video games, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- up to 40% off Samsung SSDs
- up to 33% off Western Digital external hard drives
- up to 20% off Microsoft Windows
- up to 20% off MSI gaming monitors
- much more
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's $27 off, the lowest price we could find by $12, and an all time low price. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 2,000 MB/s
- write speeds up to 1,925 MB/s
- Model: SSDPEKNW010T9X1
It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC27R500FHNXZA
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's the best price we could find by $98. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
Apply code "WEEKENDDB1" to save $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3020e 1.20GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GV001BUS
That's half off at $25 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
