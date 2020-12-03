New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Lenovo L22e-20 21.5" 1080p LED Monitor w/ AMD FreeSync
$70 $100
free shipping

That's $5 under Lenovo's Black Friday price and the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS LED near-edgeless display
  • VGA and HDMI inputs
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • 4ms response time
  • lift/tilt/pivot stand
  • Model: 65DEKCC1US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Newegg Lenovo
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 30% -- $70 Buy Now
Lenovo   $75 (exp 5 days ago) -- Check Price