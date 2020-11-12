New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo Ideapad 3 Gemini Lake Celeron N4020 11.6" Chromebook Laptop
$180
free shipping

That's $22 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake 2-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB Ram, 32GB storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 82BA0000US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Celeron 11.6 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $180 Buy Now