Lenovo Ideapad 3 Celeron Gemini Lake R 11.6" Chromebook Laptop for $103
New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Certified Refurb Lenovo Ideapad 3 Celeron Gemini Lake R 11.6" Chromebook Laptop
$103 $129
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get this deal. That's $54 under our March mention, the lowest price we've ever seen for this item in any condition, and a great price for a Lenovo brand laptop. (It's $47 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 82BA0000US
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Refurbished Celeron 11.6 inch Chromebooks Staff Pick Top Tech Popularity: 4/5 Under $200
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% $157 (exp 5 mos ago) $103 Buy Now