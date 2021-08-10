Lenovo Ideapad 3 Celeron Gemini Lake R 11.6" Chromebook Laptop for $103

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get this deal. That's $54 under our March mention, the lowest price we've ever seen for this item in any condition, and a great price for a Lenovo brand laptop. (It's $47 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0000US
That's a savings of $250 off list price. Lenovo Yoga 6 Ryzen 7 8-Core 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Buy Now at Best Buy
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Fabric cover
- Model: 82ND0002US
Apply code "B2SCHOOLDB5" to save $90 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050e 1.40GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home S Mode
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 82G4002QUS
That's $1,021 off list, and at least $650 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ave_electronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 1.8GHz/2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Verizon 5G integrated mobile broadband
- Model: 82AK0002US
That's $131 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS5" to get this deal. That's $61 under our mention from last week, $161 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also tied with our March mention as the second-lowest price we've seen for this configuration.) Plus, the free wireless mouse is a $16.95 value. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to a touchscreen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- Wireless mouse will appear in cart.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" gets the extra discount on qualifying orders of $20 or more, meaning stronger savings on phones, laptops, TVs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Device for $35.18 after coupon (best-ever price, low by $5).
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's $5 less than our June mention and the best price we've seen outside of Cyber Monday deals. (It's also $20 less than you'd pay at Lenovo direct.) Buy Now at eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear & 5MP front cameras
- 2 microphones & 2 side speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
It's $190 under list price, a $50 drop since yesterday, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a price low by $155.) Buy Now at eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
That's $70 under our April mention, $58 under the best price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Most retailers charge $549 for the tablet alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Amber Lake 1.7GHz processor
- 10.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: STQ00001
There are over 200 items including laptops, mice, merch clothing, headphones, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Athlon Silver 11.6" Laptop for $224.99 ($75 off).
