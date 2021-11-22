It's a savings of $190 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home in S Mode
- Model: 82H801DQUS/82H8018SUS
Published 23 min ago
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blizzard White.
- MediaTek MT8173C 1.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 11" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82HG0006US
- UPC: 195477494329
Save $91 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: 82KU00YUUS
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Save up to 60% off over 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
That's a $51 drop from our mention from three days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $31. Most stores charge $549 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- For the vast majority of people, this $499 Staples offer will be the best deal, but note that Micro Center offers it in Ice Blue for $450. For the Micro Center deal, you have to reserve it online, then pay for it in store.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC flash memory
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CX22NA-211.BB01
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Black Friday pricing has started a week early at Best Buy. If you're worried anything will drop in price, you can even sign in to your My Best Buy account to get its Black Friday Price Guarantee. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $35; most items can be picked up in store either.
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
Apply coupon code "PREMIUMTABS" for the best price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T 2.1GHz 8-core CPU
- 11" 2K 2000x1200 IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB UFS
- Bluetooth 5.1
- rear camera: 13-megapixel auto focus; front camera: 8-megapizel fixed focus
- Android 11 (Red Velvet Cake) OS
- Model: ZA940188US
That's $10 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by vip outlet via eBay
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3-watt speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
