New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Ideapad 3 10th-Gen. Ice Lake 15.6" Laptop
$300 $450
free shipping

That's a third off its list price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • My Best Buy members get a price guarantee: if it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: 81WE011UUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/15/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Laptops Best Buy Lenovo
Core i3 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 33% -- $300 Buy Now