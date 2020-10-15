That's a third off its list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee: if it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
Expires 10/15/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
That's $30 under our mention from a month ago and a great price for a touchscreen laptop. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.96GHz 850 Processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: 81JL0006US
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" and save $33 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 81VU000QUS
That's $30 under our August mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest we could find now by $9, although most charge over $800.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK004BUS
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: FA506IV-BR7N12
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Start grabbing Black Friday deals 45 days early on TVs, laptops, phones, and more. Plus, sign up for My Best Buy membership to ensure you don't lose out, should prices drop (see below). Shop Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee. So, if the price of any of these products you buy drops by November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. (It's free to sign up too.)
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save on appliances, tablets, laptops, headphones, cameras, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
You'd pay $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Black or White.
- touchscreen
- heart rate sensor
- Model: SM-R370NZKAXAR
Apply coupon code "M2OSTI5U" for a savings of $150. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- wireless screen mirroring
- Model: M1
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to save. That's $900 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
That's the best deal we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
