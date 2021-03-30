New
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop
$550 $780
Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81VW00FTUS
