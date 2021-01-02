That's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81UT00LJUS
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply coupon code "HAPPYNEWYOGA10" to drop the price to $200 under our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a desktop
- Model: 81JX0008UX
Apply coupon code "CYBERCLEAR15" for a savings of $599 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display + 10.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) E-ink touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20TG000MUS
That's $100 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Abyss Blue
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
Apply coupon code "THINKGREEN" to get this deal. That's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJS0N900
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Work in Shaq-designed comfort and save. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Shaquille O'Neal Zethus Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $349.99 ($50 off).
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Deals include monitors from $140, printers from $100, office furniture up to 40% off, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Staples
- Available in Slate Grey.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YH000NUS
It's $280 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
Coupon code "CYBERCLEAR15" takes $2,058 off list. (It's also $19 less than other Lenovo storefronts.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NXS2UP00
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|12%
|--
|$480
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register