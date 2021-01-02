New
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 2nd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop
$480 $550
Features
  • 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81UT00LJUS
