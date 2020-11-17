New
Best Buy · 34 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Coffee Lake i5 Gaming Laptop
$420 $650
free shipping

You'd pay at least $600 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300HF Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81LK01MSUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Laptops Best Buy Lenovo
Core i5 Gaming 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Black Friday Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 35% -- $420 Buy Now