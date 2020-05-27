This laptop / office software bundle is $200 off list, according to our worth processor. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK004BUS
Published 3 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Coupon code "THINK45" drops this by an enormous $733. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20R10010US
That's a savings of $90 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Abyss Blue.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
Coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" drops the price further, for a total savings of $1,185 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 6th gen Intel Core i5-6200U Skylake 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" (1920x1080) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20JMS0QH00
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake 1.80GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SQ0006US
This is Acer's refurbished price. (This monitor is new and also the best price we've seen.)
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI input
- Model: UM.HW0AA.A01
It's $320 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Deep Indigo.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6" 2160x1080 Super AMOLED display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Note that it ships in four to five weeks.
- facial recognition for Windows Hello
- plug-and-play USB connectivity
- wide view 75° lens
- 360° pan/tilt controls
- internal slicing privacy shutter
- Model: 4XC0V13599
Applying coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" takes $248 off list, making this the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 11A4CTO1WWENUS0
Coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" bags a savings of $432 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11A4003YUS
Apply coupon code "THINKMEMORIAL" to save $600. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Intel Iris Plus graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20SM0014US
