New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop
$750 $958
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Antonline via eBay.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7-4800H 2.9GHz octa-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 82EY006YUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
AMD 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 21% -- $750 Buy Now