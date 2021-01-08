That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 7-4800H 2.9GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82EY006YUS
That's $100 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Abyss Blue
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Staples
- Available in Slate Grey.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YH000NUS
That's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81UT00LJUS
It's $50 under our mention from last week, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
Apply coupon code "WINTERBLAST7390" to save 50% off a selection of Dell Latitude 7390 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Use code "WINTERBLAST7490" to get 50% off of a selection of Dell Latitude 7490 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
Apply coupon code "LATITUDE40" to save extra on a nice selection of Dell Latitude laptops. The same coupon also scores free ground shipping. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Also note that coupon code "SAVE30NOW" takes 30% off any other in-stock item.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies to refurbished computers from Dell Refurbished Store.
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
It's $252 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $280 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
It's a savings of $110 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 3rd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
- Model: 81X2000XUS
