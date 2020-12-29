New
Costco
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook 10th-Gen. i3 14" 2-in-1 Laptop
$400 for members
$10 shipping

It's $100 under the list price and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • Chrome OS
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: 82B8002UUX
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
