Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82HU00K2US
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply codes "DECEMBERCTODEALS" and "MERRYSAVING" to save $260. Lenovo
- This item ships in 2 to 3 months.
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82JWCTO1WWUS1
$120 off list.
The price drops to $485.99 by applying coupon code "CLEAR10". Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82KU000NUS
$3 off list. Amazon
- Available at this price in Silver.
- for laptops up to 15"
- 18-degree tilt & 2.95" lift
- Model: NCS201-S
Apply coupon code "50ANWHW7" for a savings of $40. Amazon
- Sold by Ocdan Store via Amazon.
- foldable
- adjustable angle and height
- phone and cup holder
Apply coupon code "WFH43" for a savings of $30. ATUMTEK
- measures 23.6" x 13.7"
- memory foam cushion
- 44-lb. max load
- 2 heights
- Model: ATMS041
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save 40% or more on office furniture, seating, and tech accessories, as well as steep discounts on office supplies, laptops, printers, and more. Office Depot and OfficeMax
Office furniture, laptops, and more. Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop standing desks from $290, executive chairs starting at $130, corner desks as low as $235, task chairs from $75, file cabinets beginning at $180, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Members get 10% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Many items receive free delivery; otherwise, choose store pickup to avoid the shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $125 ($135 off).
Apply coupon code "LEP11" for a savings of $11. LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
$310 under list. Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
$13 off list. Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". Lenovo
- plug and play wireless connection via USB receiver
- 11 function keys
- numeric keypad
- silent key clicks
- AA battery
- Model: GY41C95749
70% off. eBay
- Sold by Lenovo on eBay.
- up to 10 hours of runtime
- built-in microphone
- IPX5 waterproof
- 5.8mm drivers
- touch control
- auto-pairing
- Model: ZA800003WW
