Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 10th-Gen i7 14" 2-in-1 Laptop
$799 $849
Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 256 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as a tablet or laptop
  • Model: 81X10003US
