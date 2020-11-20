New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 10th-Gen. i5 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$600 $860
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $214. It's also $21 less than our mention of this system from a month ago, while boasting twice the RAM and 4x the SSD space as that October mention. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • can be used as a tablet or a laptop
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81X10009US
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
