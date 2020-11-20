That's the lowest price we could find by $214. It's also $21 less than our mention of this system from a month ago, while boasting twice the RAM and 4x the SSD space as that October mention. Buy Now at Costco
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81X10009US
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AU00CGUS
Apply coupon code "THINKNOV11" to take $1,539 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20Q0S1RJ00
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
Apply coupon code "THINKBFSALE" to save. That's $332 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-generation Intel i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD PCIe
- 13.3" HD 1366 x 768 display
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 20R3CTO1WWENUS0
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" Truelife FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i3593-7098BLK-PUS
It's $491 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's a savings of $180 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
That's $50 under what you'll pay elsewhere for this just-announced laptop and a nice deal considering it contains the newest CPU. Buy Now at Costco
- This item is a preorder and expected to ship the week of November 30, 2020.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's $200 off and $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished system elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- 38.6" Acoustic Beam Soundbar
- Supports DTS Virtual:X & 4K pass-through
- Bluetooth enabled
- includes HDMI Cable, wall mount kit, & remote
- Model: HW-Q67CT/ZA
That's $230 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel 3965Y 1.5GHz Kaby Lake Dual-Core CPU
- 12.2" 1920x1200 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- digital pen and bonus pouch
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: XE520QAB-K04US
Save on laptops and desktops. Apply the codes listed on the product pages to get the maximum discount. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the ThinkPad X390 i7 13.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $899.99
That's a shipped low by $6.
Update: Shipping is now $5.99, so it's best to opt for in-store pickup. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|30%
|--
|$600
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register