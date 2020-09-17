New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 14 Comet Lake i5 14" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$650 $750
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81XG0000US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 3 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Used Core i5 14 inch 15.6 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD 2-in-1 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 13% -- $650 Buy Now