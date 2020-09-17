That's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81XG0000US
That's over $2,400 off its list price (which Lenovo still charges direct from its own site). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QDS3B200
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save. That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
That's at least $600 less than you'd pay at another Lenovo storefront and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NKS4LR00
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new. Check the warranty information on the product page to be sure it's Bose refurbished.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 400 men's and women's Rolex watches. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various third party sellers, such as watch_chest and santblanc, via eBay.
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
It's $99 under our mention from last week, $560 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i3-8145U up to 3.90GHz processor
- 8GB RAM and 128GB M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS
- Model: 11ADS0E500
- UPC: 195348574457
Applying coupon code "LENOVOYES" saves you $157. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- wireless screen mirroring
- Model: M1
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to save. That's $900 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
