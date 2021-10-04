That's a savings of $207 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM. %128GB SSD + 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YQ00E0US
Published 49 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
That's the best price we could find by $202. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
it's $30 under our July mention of a factory-sealed model and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's currently $100 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Re_Tech_Deals via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
Use code "YOGA6AMDDB1" for a savings of $260. It's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core PU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82ND0001US
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
The lowest price we've seen for a new one before is $759, so this is a strong price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by mobileshark via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
It's $257 under list when new and the best price we could find for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Refurbio via eBay.
- A 30-day Refurbio warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-4300U 1.9GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- Windows 10 Pro
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LV000DUS
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|26%
|--
|$565
|Buy Now
