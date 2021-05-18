Lenovo IdeaPad 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop for $620
eBay
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop
$620 $900
free shipping

That's $280 under list and the best price we could find. (You'd pay at least $60 more from any other ANTOnline storefront.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
  • Available in Graphite Gray.
  • 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81YQ007NUS
  Published 1 hr ago
