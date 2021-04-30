Lenovo IdeaPad 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 14" Laptop for $500
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 14" Laptop
$500 $650
free shipping

That's $44 under our mention from last July, $150 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81YM0000US
