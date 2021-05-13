Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $530
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 24 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$530 $650
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 82H8005NUS
