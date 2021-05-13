Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $530

It's the lowest price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H8005NUS
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
It's a $100 price low. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium Gold 7505 2GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H800G7US
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Apply coupon code "SAVEMORE" to $662.39. That's $23 under our last mention, $238 off list, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A50000US
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Apply coupon code "SAVE35" to get this deal on regular price rugged laptops and tablets. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 5420 i3 Kaby Lake 1080p 14" Rugged Laptop for $1,298.70 after coupon ($699 off).
It's $11 under our mention from a week ago and $107 off list now.
Update: It's now $342.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64 bit
- Model: nn3505enjuh
Save on more than 30 laptops and desktops. Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Asus 2nd-Gen. Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop (Q406DA-BR5T6) for $530 ($270 off).
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
Shop over 50 office chairs in a range of styles and materials from Realspace, Shaquille O'Neal, Serta, and more. Prices start at $70. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Pictured is the Serta Smart Layers Arlington AIR Executive Chair for $230 ($100 off).
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Pentium Gold 22" All-in-One Desktop PC for $449.99 ($120 off).
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
That's $50 under our September mention, $280 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11AD0027US
Apply coupon code "YOGADAYS" to save $200. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Available in Slate Grey.
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82BJ0005US
