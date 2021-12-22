It's the lowest price we could find by $223. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 11
- Model: 82H900DWUS
-
Expires in 6 hr
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new one (not much more then the best priced refurbs either) and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Get this deal via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Apply coupon code "IDEAKICKOFFDB1" to get this price. That's $190 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WB01BKUS
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
It's $360 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: M712DA-WH34
Save on 270 configurations. Prices start at $399. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i4 14" Laptop for $999 ($1,460 off).
Apply code "VOSTRO40" to save $371 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
Shop office furniture, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop standing desks from $290, executive chairs starting at $130, corner desks as low as $235, task chairs from $75, file cabinets beginning at $180, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Members get 10% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Many items receive free delivery; otherwise, choose store pickup to avoid the shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $125 ($135 off).
It's a savings of $250 off list.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: K513EA-OB74
That's $50 below our mention in November and a savings of $270. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Limited availability in some areas.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
Applie coupon code "LENV11" to get this deal. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest total price we could find by $3. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to knock 70% off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
At 70% off, that's a savings of $35. Buy Now at Lenovo
- up to 10 hours of runtime
- built-in microphone
- IPX5 waterproof
- 5.8mm drivers
- touch control
- auto-pairing
- Model: ZA800003WW
At $13 off list, that's a buck less than we saw it just two days ago. Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. Buy Now at Lenovo
- plug and play wireless connection via USB receiver
- 11 function keys
- numeric keypad
- silent key clicks
- AA battery
- Model: GY41C95749
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|30%
|--
|$430
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register