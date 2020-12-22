It's $140 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Same-day delivery is an option in some locales for $10 shipping.
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0001US
Apply coupon code "THINKGREEN" to get this deal. That's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJS0N900
Coupon code "CYBERCLEAR15" takes $2,058 off list. (It's also $19 less than other Lenovo storefronts.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NXS2UP00
Apply coupon code "S340DEAL" for a savings of $180, which drops it $30 under our June mention. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core Ice Lake i5-1035G1 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VV000NUS
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" for a $19 drop from our mention from earlier today and the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake 2-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0000US
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock
December 15January 14 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is for in-store pickup only, with availability varying by location.
- 802.11/n wireless
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 23ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 150-sheet paper tray
- Model: 2219C006
That's $49 less than you'd pay purchasing these separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup where available; otherwise, this item is currently out of stock but can be ordered now at this price for future delivery.
- transfer speeds up to 400MB/s
- Model: WDBMCG0010BBT-WEDP
That's a buck less than what most other major retailers are charging, $26 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE".
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for a savings of $23 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch display
- 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR0006US
Apply coupon code "FLEX3DEAL" for a savings of $130 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 11.6” 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82B20002US
Apply coupon code "CYBERCLEAR15" to save. That's $341 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU graphics card
- Model: 90NC0020US
