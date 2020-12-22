New
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop
$400 $540
free shipping

It's $140 under list and the best price we could find.

  • Same-day delivery is an option in some locales for $10 shipping.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81WC0001US
