eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th-Gen. 15.6" Laptop
$365 $456
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $104. Buy Now at eBay

  • Get this price via coupon code "PLAYCR20".
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • It's a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.10GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81WE00EPUS
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 19% -- $365 Buy Now