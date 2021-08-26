Lenovo IdeaPad 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Gaming 3 Laptop for $599
Lenovo IdeaPad 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Gaming 3 Laptop
$599 $749
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $269. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10th gen. Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) FHD IPS display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64 bit
  • Model: 81Y4001WUS
