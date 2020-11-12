New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gemini Lake Pentium Silver N5030 14" Laptop
$294 $323
That's $42 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • webcam
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 81VU000JUS
