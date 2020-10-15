New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD A6 14" Laptop
$120 $230
free shipping

It's $110 under list price for this hard to find model. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
  • Available in Platinum Gray.
  • AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC flash memory
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81VS009GUS
  • Expires 10/15/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
