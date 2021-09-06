Lenovo IdeaCentre T540 Coffee Lake i7 Gaming Desktop PC for $820
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaCentre T540 Coffee Lake i7 Gaming Desktop PC w/ 6GB GPU
$820 $1,160
free shipping

That's a savings of $340 off list for this 2021 model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 64-bit
  • Model: 90LW00BBUS
