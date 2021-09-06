Lenovo IdeaCentre T540 Coffee Lake i7 Gaming Desktop PC for $820

That's a savings of $340 off list for this 2021 model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: 90LW00BBUS
Published 1 hr ago
Coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" drops the price to $475 off list. Hold me closer, Tiny Desktop. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Ave_Electronics via eBay.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700T 2.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 10MR004KUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $233 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400T 2.0GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 27” 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F0EY0003US
Use coupon code "LABORDAY40" to save sitewide on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
That's the best price we could find by $190. (The GPU alone costs $1,499 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
That's $750 less than our previous mention and about the same as you'd pay for the GPU alone elsewhere. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB for another $750
- 10th-Generation Unlocked Intel i5-10600K 4.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU w/ Liquid Cooling
- HyperX 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GT13-0380t
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
Apply coupon code "TABBUSTERS" to get the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Lenovo
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
That's $200 under list and the best price we could find by $97. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
Apply coupon code "TABBUSTERS" to get $3 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find $9. Buy Now at Lenovo
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- adjustable color, temperature, and brightness
- Model: ZA7H0000WW
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get $15 under our July mention and save $55 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
