Lenovo IdeaCentre T540 Coffee Lake i5 Desktop PC w/ GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
$710 $1,000
That's $99 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400F 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 90LW00AUUS
