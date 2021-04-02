It's $32 under our February mention, $147 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive + 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 90Q60001UT
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
Coupon code "BFHOTDEAL" bags this price, for a savings of $560 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 128GB M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS
- Model: 11ADS0E500
- UPC: 195348574457
That's $547 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Ave Electronics via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LV000DUS
Clip the $35 off on page coupon and apply code "158W1DVS" for a savings of $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Oak Tech Store via Amazon.
- Intel J4125 2GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
That's a savings of $231 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year parts and labor warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply code "45DT3050" to save an extra 45% off 10 configurations of refurbished desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3050 Skylake i3 SFF Desktop for $246.95 after coupon ($202 off).
It's $418 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 ($199+ for them new elsewhere)
Apply coupon code "RAININGTABS" for the best price we could find by $80 and the second lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6W0178US
Save on a selection of laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Use the codes noted for each product to get these deals.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga C940 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $1,049.99 after code "YOGAC940DEAL" ($400 off).
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU
- 14.0" IPS FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X20001US
- UPC: 194632976151
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|24%
|--
|$453
|Buy Now
|Lenovo
|$484 (exp 3 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register