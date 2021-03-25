New
Certified Refurb Lenovo IdeaCentre Coffee Lake i7 Desktop PC
$650 $1,000
free shipping

That's $547 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Ave Electronics via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 90LV000DUS
