eBay · 48 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaCentre 510A Coffee Lake i5 Tower Desktop PC
$450 $630
free shipping

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 9th-Gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 90LV000JUS
