That's $5 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 2TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000EUS
Apply coupon code "CYBERCLEAR15" to save. That's $341 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU graphics card
- Model: 90NC0020US
That's $66 off, and the best price Amazon has offered yet. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 8 USB ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NT0000US
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7 2GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 90Q70009UT
That's $20 under our October mention and the best deal we could find now by $119. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Take up half off over 150 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
Apply coupon code "THINKGREEN" to get this deal. That's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJS0N900
That's a buck less than what most other major retailers are charging, $26 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE".
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" for a $19 drop from our mention from earlier today and the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake 2-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0000US
Coupon code "CYBERCLEAR15" takes $2,058 off list. (It's also $19 less than other Lenovo storefronts.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NXS2UP00
