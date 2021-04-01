That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400T 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 21.5” 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- Model: F0EV008FUS
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
That's $206 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE".
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Integrated AMD Radeon R2 Graphics
- LeTOS (Linux-based)
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
Coupon code "BFHOTDEAL" bags this price, for a savings of $560 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 128GB M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS
- Model: 11ADS0E500
- UPC: 195348574457
Save on a range of configurations for home and office needs. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies.
Clip the $35 off on page coupon and apply code "158W1DVS" for a savings of $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Oak Tech Store via Amazon.
- Intel J4125 2GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
Apply coupon code "BIZDT299" to save $414 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $231 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year parts and labor warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
Work in Shaq-designed comfort and save. Plus, members get 15% back in rewards points. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Shaquille O'Neal Amphion Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $329.99 (a low by $10).
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
Shop and save on file folders, cleaning supplies, office furniture, backpacks, packing supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
Save on a selection of laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Use the codes noted for each product to get these deals.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThiinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 i5 14" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,029.99 ($2,099 off).
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU
- 14.0" IPS FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X20001US
- UPC: 194632976151
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save. That's $230 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YQ0006US
