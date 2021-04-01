New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Pentium Gold 22" All-in-One Desktop PC
$400 $500
Features
  • Intel Pentium Gold G6400T 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
  • 21.5” 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: F0EV008FUS
