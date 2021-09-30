It's the lowest price we could find by $181. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400T 2.0GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare FHD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F0EU00R0US
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LV000DUS
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics
- Model: ST-Arch3.0-0181
- UPC: 811698033658
That's the best price we could find by $202. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
Shop 70 discounted items, including desks, office chairs, and file cabinets. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace 48" Lancott Computer Desk for $139.99 ($40 off).
Save on pens, notebooks, backpacks, markers, glue, binders, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Paper Mate Flair Porous-Point Pens 12-Pack for $9.99 (low by at least $10).
- Spend $45 for free shipping, or choose store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee.
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82H8005NUS
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
It's $257 under list when new and the best price we could find for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Refurbio via eBay.
- A 30-day Refurbio warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-4300U 1.9GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- Windows 10 Pro
It's a low by $92. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
That's $15 under last week's mention and the the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $195.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
