Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i 10th-Gen i3 21.5" All-in-One Desktop PC
$525 $750
Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
  • 21.5" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) WVA touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: F0EV0027US
Core i3
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 30% -- $525 Buy Now
eBay   $517 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Lenovo   $600 (exp 24 mins ago) -- Check Price