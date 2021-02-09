Save $45 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 21.5" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) WVA touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F0EV0027US
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply code "THINKDESK45" to get this for $31 under our mention from last week, making this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on select Lenovo PCs and monitors. Laptops from $250. Desktops from $179. Monitors from $180. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 81WE002HUS Core i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $449.99 ($140 off).
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Coupon code "2021FEBDEAL3" cuts an extra $200 off several Dell-warrantied builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save an extra 45% off a selection of already discounted refurbished desktops via the coupons below.
- 5040 PCs via "45DT5040"
- 5050 PCs via "45DT5050"
- 7050 PCs via "45DT7050"
Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- These systems are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on laptops, monitors, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Acer G7 Series G257HL 25" IPS Widescreen LED/LCD Monitor for $119.99 ($80 off).
- Many items get free shipping. Check individual product pages.
Save on a range of laptops, desktops, and computer accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $999.99 after coupon "THINKPRESDAY" ($1.349 off).
- Many items have coupons marked on their individual pages.
That's the best price we could find by $45.
Update: It's now available with free shipping. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
It's $140 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|30%
|--
|$525
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$517 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Lenovo
|$600 (exp 24 mins ago)
|--
|Check Price
