Lenovo IdeaCenter AIO 5i 10th Gen i5 27" IPS Touch All-in-One Desktop PC for $850

At $500 off list, it's the lowest price we found by $148.
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400T 2.0GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) touch IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F0FA0000US
Published 16 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE".
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
Save on a seclection of mini PCs from Bmax, XCY, Qotom, and MinisForum. Prices start at $90.
- Pictured is the Bmax B3 Plus Pentium Gold Whiskey Lake Mini Desktop PC with 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $269.99 ($429 off).
It's $107 under list price.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list.
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Clip the coupon on the product page, then apply coupon code "MAIAOQQR" at checkout, for a savings of $70.
- Sold by Shendda via Amazon.
- 5th gen. Intel Core i5-5250U Broadwell 1.60 dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: B5
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more.
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57.
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's $12 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new item. (It's also within a buck of the best price we've seen in any condition.) It's the best deal today by $14.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- LED foot light
- variable speed trigger
- brushless motor
- storage bag
- Model: DCD708C2
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118.
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's $20 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new).
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Apply coupon code "MDAYDBSTRS" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $5.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more.
