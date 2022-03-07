That's the second-best price we've ever seen for a 27" 1440p 165Hz FreeSync monitor. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 165Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort & HDMI inputs
- Model: 66C3GCC1US
-
Published 9 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "50FWJFRG" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tongsen-shop via Amazon.
- measures 1.2"D x 1.2"W x 13.7"H
- adjustable brightness
- no screen glare
- 100% flicker-free
Choose from 22 bundles, discounted by as much as $219. For instance, pictured is the HP 24" 1080p Monitor for $289.99 (low by $20). Shop Now at HP
Coupon code "MONITOR20" yields extra savings on a range of monitors, including the pictured open-box Dark Matter by Monoprice 24" 1080p Gaming Monitor for $177.78 after coupon ($44 off). Shop Now at Monoprice
You'll pay $91 more for a refub elsewhere -- and you probably won't get a 2-year warranty from Allstate with it, either. Buy Now at eBay
- Add the monitor to your cart to see this deal.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) 21:9 native resolution
- 1900R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA G-Sync
- two 7-watt speakers
- 3 HDMI ports & 5 USB ports
- Model: X34 Pbmiphzx
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's the lowest price we could find for this refurb by $20 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available.
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Google Chrome OS
Get this deal via coupon code "10ETABLET". That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated Smartcard reader for applications that require enhanced protection
- supports a variety of smart cards and PIN entry mode
- function hot keys and LED indicators
- wired USB connection
- Model: 4Y41B69353
That's $680 off list and tied as the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|34%
|--
|$230
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register