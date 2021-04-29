New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo G24-10 23.6" 1080p 144Hz LED Gaming Monitor
$150 $180
free shipping

It's $30 less than buying it from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • HDMI port
  • Model: 65FDGCC2US
Details
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 16% -- $150 Buy Now