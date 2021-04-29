It's $30 less than buying it from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI port
- Model: 65FDGCC2US
It's $25 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $25.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 3440×1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI input & 1 DisplayPort input
- tilt and height adjustable
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
- UPC: 194552480189
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 4/6ms response time
- AMD FreeSync
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: 65F6KCC1US
Clip the 15% off on page coupon and apply code "J3JJPUUJ" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ErGear via Amazon.
- holds two 17" to 32" monitors
- 180° swivel
- 360° rotation
- +/- 85°tilt
- Model: EGCM1
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this price. It's $54 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. For further comparison, it's among the best prices we've seen for a portable monitor this size. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
It's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB Type-C, Micro HDMI
- 7800mAh lithium-polymer battery (up to 4-hour battery life)
Get the comfort of a cruiser with the assistance of gears. Buy Now at Walmart
- In White.
- front and rear linear pull brakes
- quick seat adjustment
- Perfect Fit frame
- for riders 5-foot to 5-foot 10"
These bikes are hard to find right now – what third-party sellers exist charge at least $719. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's $100 off and the best price we could find, beating even Sam's Club by $1. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300 games built in
- arcade-quality hardware
- Model: AH8801
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
After coupon code "RAININGTABS", that's $99 less than you'd pay for the tablet and subscription elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
