Lenovo Flex 5i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$799 $980
free shipping

That's $181 less than buying it direct from Microsoft. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
  • can be used as a tablet or a laptop
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 82HS000WUS
