That's $181 less than buying it direct from Microsoft. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS000WUS
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B10051US
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to save $345 off list and make this the best price we've seen. (It was $699 in our March mention.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: PVA00001
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
After coupon code "RAININGTABS", that's $99 less than you'd pay for the tablet and subscription elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
It's $25 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $25.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 3440×1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI input & 1 DisplayPort input
- tilt and height adjustable
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
- UPC: 194552480189
That's a low by $155 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|18%
|--
|$799
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register