Lenovo Flex 5i 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $700

- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82HT004BUS
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- hand-crafted genuine leather cover
- edge-to-edge glass palm rest with the Glass Sense touchpad
- Model: 82BG000BUS
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82JW0012US
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Flex 2 Alpha i5 13" Laptop for $299.99 ($550 off).
Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" Core i3 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD for $429 (a savings of $121).
- AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Valid in store only.
Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6” FHD 1920x1080 LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 15Z95N-G.APS5U1
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- includes USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 1J7P1AA#ABA
Pictured is the Just Basics 70-Page 1-Subject Spiral Notebook for 50 cents ($3 off).
Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.95 shipping fee; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 10th-Gen. i7 15" Laptop for $2,039 ($2,460 off).
Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YQ007NUS
Opt for in-club pickup where available to dodge the $9.99 shipping charge.
Available for Costco members only.
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HU002YUS
- protective film covers screen and prevents scratches
- Model: ZG38C02853
