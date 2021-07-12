Lenovo Flex 5i 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $700
New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Flex 5i 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$700 $920
free shipping

Save $220 off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: 82HT004BUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Office Depot and OfficeMax Lenovo
Core i5 15.6 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 23% -- $700 Buy Now