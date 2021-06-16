Lenovo Flex 5G Snapdragon 8cx 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for Verizon for $700

That's $1,021 off list, and at least $650 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ave_electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 1.8GHz/2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Verizon 5G integrated mobile broadband
- Model: 82AK0002US
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
That's a savings of $131. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
Coupon code "20VG0092US" drops it to $416 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20VG0092US
That's a savings of $136. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "DAD4ULAPTOP" to save on 300 laptops with prices starting from $233 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Alternatively, you can take an extra 45% off desktops via "DAD4UDESKTOP" or 30% any other item via "DAD4UANYITEM".
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance and select items are excluded.
Apply code "INTELSALE21" for an extra 5% off, a total of $193 under list, and $53 below our mention from four days ago. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- In Natural Silver or Snow Flake White.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's the lowest price we could find by $270, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $65 off the list price. For further comparison, you'd pay $70 for the Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year Subscription alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Available in Ice Blue.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 81VU000QUS
That's $649 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 11th-Gen Intel core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 IPS LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20TA004FUS
That's a buck under last month's mention and $281 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by AntOnline via eBay.
- Available in Graphite Gray.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YQ007NUS
It's $17 under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find now by $100. Apply coupon code "TAKEACC10" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 6 ms response time
- (2) USB 3.1 connections
- pressure-sensitive active pen
- customized protection sleeve
- Model: 62A3UAR1US
