Lenovo Flex 5G Snapdragon 8cx 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for Verizon for $700
New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Lenovo Flex 5G Snapdragon 8cx 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for Verizon
$700 $1,720
free shipping

That's $1,021 off list, and at least $650 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by ave_electronics via eBay.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 1.8GHz/2.84GHz 8-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Verizon 5G integrated mobile broadband
  • Model: 82AK0002US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
14 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD Staff Pick Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 59% -- $700 Buy Now